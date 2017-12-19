SPORTS

8 Steelers, 6 Eagles and Saints highlight Pro Bowl squads

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, left, and Zach Ertz walk off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia.

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger are among a Pro Bowl-high eight Pittsburgh Steelers selected for the all-star game.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints each placed six players in the game, to be played Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

The six Eagles players chosen were:
-QB Carson Wentz (1st)
-DT Fletcher Cox (3rd)
-S Malcolm Jenkins (2nd)
-TE Zach Ertz (1st)

-G Brandon Brooks (1st)
-T Lane Johnson (1st)



Four rookies were chosen in voting by NFL players, coaches and fans: running backs Alvin Kamara of the Saints and Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs, cornerback Marshon Lattimore of the Saints, and safety Budda Baker of the Cardinals.

Twenty-four of the 86 Pro Bowl selections announced Tuesday are newcomers.

