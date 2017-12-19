Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger are among a Pro Bowl-high eight Pittsburgh Steelers selected for the all-star game.The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints each placed six players in the game, to be played Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.The six Eagles players chosen were:-QB Carson Wentz (1st)-DT Fletcher Cox (3rd)-S Malcolm Jenkins (2nd)-TE Zach Ertz (1st)-G Brandon Brooks (1st)-T Lane Johnson (1st)Four rookies were chosen in voting by NFL players, coaches and fans: running backs Alvin Kamara of the Saints and Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs, cornerback Marshon Lattimore of the Saints, and safety Budda Baker of the Cardinals.Twenty-four of the 86 Pro Bowl selections announced Tuesday are newcomers.------