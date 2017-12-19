NEW YORK (WPVI) --Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger are among a Pro Bowl-high eight Pittsburgh Steelers selected for the all-star game.
The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints each placed six players in the game, to be played Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.
The six Eagles players chosen were:
-QB Carson Wentz (1st)
-DT Fletcher Cox (3rd)
-S Malcolm Jenkins (2nd)
-TE Zach Ertz (1st)
-G Brandon Brooks (1st)
-T Lane Johnson (1st)
Four rookies were chosen in voting by NFL players, coaches and fans: running backs Alvin Kamara of the Saints and Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs, cornerback Marshon Lattimore of the Saints, and safety Budda Baker of the Cardinals.
Twenty-four of the 86 Pro Bowl selections announced Tuesday are newcomers.
