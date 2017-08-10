SPORTS

6abc Sports Flash: Fans & Darren Daulton

Sports Flash: Darren Daulton and fans (WPVI)

In this week's Sports Flash, Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers takes a look back at Phillies great Darren Daulton, his relationship with the fans, and asks the question: Is that kind of relationship still around in sports these days?

VIDEO: Photos of you and Dutch
We asked you to share your pictures with Darren Daulton. Here are a few of your photos.

