SPORTS
6abc Sports Flash: Fans & Darren Daulton
Sports Flash: Darren Daulton and fans (WPVI)
WPVI
Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:16AM
In this week's Sports Flash, Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers takes a look back at Phillies great Darren Daulton, his relationship with the fans, and asks the question: Is that kind of relationship still around in sports these days?
VIDEO: Photos of you and Dutch
We asked you to share your pictures with Darren Daulton. Here are a few of your photos.
------
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Hot-hitting Herrera helps Phillies sweep Braves again, 3-2
Sources: Eagles DE Brandon Graham earns shot at $1.5M raise
Phillies' Eickhoff, Braves' Newcomb get rematch
Herrera's 2-run HR helps Eflin, Phillies top Braves 5-2
