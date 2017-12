EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia 76ers forward Trevor Brooker brightens the holiday for local families. (Courtesy: Philadelphia 76ers)

Christmas will be brighter for some Philadelphia 76ers fans.The newest member of the team, Trevor Booker, invited ten families to Tuesday night's game.Booker then surprised the families with a $500 check as a holiday gift.See more of Trevor's surprise:The forward has only been in Philadelphia for two weeks.------