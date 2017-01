A number of Philadelphia 76ers players toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. along with local students in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.Earlier this year, 76ers' Elton Brand invited Philadelphia local Dr. William Champagne, Jr., his son Aaron, and friends Isaiah and Branden to tour the museum.Champagne is a social studies professor at Lincoln University and adjunct professor of sociology at Harcum College.Joining Brand were Jahlil Okafor, TJ McConnell, Robert Covington, and Sergio Rodriguez.