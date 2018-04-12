PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

76ers, summer fans: Bring on the heat!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers and summer-like weather are both saying the same phrase this weekend: Bring on the heat!

Coming off their 16th straight win to close out the regular season, the 76ers have their sights set on the Miami Heat in the playoffs.

They will be hosting Dwyane Wade and company on Saturday.

The team needed a win Wednesday night to cement a third place finish in the Eastern Conference.

76ers win 16th straight, earn 3 seed in romp over Bucks
Joel Embiid and JJ Redick watched from the bench, Ben Simmons had a scoreless first half and the Philadelphia 76ers still won their 16th consecutive game, thumping the Milwaukee Bucks 130-95 to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.


They left the Milwaukee Bucks looking like deer in headlights after a 130-95 victory.

Rookie Markelle Fultz became the youngest player in NBA history to get a triple double.

Markelle Fultz becomes NBA's first teen to notch triple-double
Markelle Fultz ended his up-and-down rookie regular season on a high note, as he became the first teenager to post a triple-double in NBA history.


The first round schedule looks like this:

Game 1 at 8 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia
Game 2 at 8 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia

Game 3 at 7 p.m. Thursday in Miami
Game 4 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday April 21 in Miami
And if necessary (times to be determined)-
Game 5 Tuesday April 24 in Philadelphia
Game 6 Thursday April 26 in Miami
Game 7 Saturday April 28 in Philadelphia


Outside the Wells Fargo Center and around most of the area this weekend, it will feel like summer.

David Murphy with AccuWeather
Meteorologist David Murphy says both Friday and Saturday will top out in the low 80s in many neighborhoods. More typical April weather returns on Sunday.


Temperatures will be soaring starting with a high of 80 on Friday, the warmest number we've recorded in Philadelphia since last October!

Then on Saturday, the heat is on with a high of 82.

While records won't be broken - record high is 89 for Friday and 91 for Saturday - it will still feel pretty nice after the cold stretch that has hovered over the region since winter's end.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies.

And fans are forecasting a bright future for the 76ers starting with a Game 1 victory.

No sweat.

