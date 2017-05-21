SPORTS

Athletes told to return Olympic medals due to rust

Athletes told to return Olympic medals. Reported during Action News on May 21, 2017.

Dozens of Olympic winning athletes from the Rio Games are being asked to return their medals because they have rusted or developed black spots on them.

At least 130 medals, mostly bronze, are being fixed by the Brazilian Mint who made them.

Nearly a dozen medals had problems with extreme cold.

More than 2,400 medals were produced for the Olympics and hundreds more for the Paralympics.

The silver and bronze were made using 30% recycled materials.
