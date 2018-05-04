SPORTS

Basketball bond continues off court with a kind gesture

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
It's a story that touched hearts by its simplicity, serving as a reminder to cherish and celebrate the little things.

Video of two men, at different stages in life, went wildly viral, and as a result of its popularity on social media we now have something else to smile about.

John Crichton from Langhorne, Bucks County shot the video of these two complete strangers connecting in a seemingly basic game of basketball.

The father and Philadelphia police officer says it just struck him.

Well, social media agreed, and liked and shared the video like crazy.

Crichton soon accepted an offer to sell the video to a licensing company.

He then met the two stars of the show and decided to give that money to them.

The older gentleman, 73-year-old Gary Bloom, is a lawyer in Fairless Hills.

The younger man is 20-year-old Aaron Banks, who works for Woods Services, which helps children with disabilities and complex needs. Aaron is also paying for school, and so the money should come in handy.

So, this story that just continues to make us smile illustrates the power of connection, the power of social media, and the power of paying it forward.

