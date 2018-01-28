PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --History will be made Sunday night in South Philadelphia.
The WWE is presenting its annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view event at the Wells Fargo Center.
The show's main event since its inception in 1988 has been the 30-man (sometimes 20, sometimes 40) over the top rope Royal Rumble match, with the winner receiving a title shot at WrestleMania.
But this year, there's another match that has been added to the card. One that has never happened before - a 30-woman over the top rope Royal Rumble match.
One of those female Superstars taking part is Bayley. She is a former women's champion who is hoping to win the first-ever women's Rumble match and go on to become champion again at WrestleMania.
The history of tonight is not lost on Bayley.
"I think I'm the most excited. I tried to play it cool on TV when it was announced, but I was definitely one of the most emotional ones when Stephanie [McMahon] announced it," Bayley said.
McMahon, the WWE's Chief Brand Officer will be providing commentary during the match, while celebrity host Maria Menounos will be the guest ring announcer.
The match begins with two Superstars in the ring and then every two minutes (or so) another participant enters the match. The winner is the last woman standing.
Bayley says she will try to take in the moment when her number comes up, as she walks down to the ring and is staring at the sold-out Wells Fargo Center crowd.
"Those kinds of things you want to soak in. I think I'll at least take five seconds and then make my way down. Unless, I'm number one and I'll take all the time in the world and they have to wait on me," Bayley said.
Bayley is excited to wrestle in front of the Philly audience. It's a crowd, she says, that is very passionate.
"This is one of the most memorable crowds I've been in front of. They are not afraid to tell you how they feel. If they hate somebody, they will boo you out of the building. If they love you, they'll never let you down. They are seriously one of my favorite crowds to be a part of," Bayley said.
The Royal Rumble takes place at the Wells Fargo Center and can be seen on the WWE Network. WWE Royal Rumble Week continues with Raw and Smackdown Live Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are available at ComcastTix.com.
------
