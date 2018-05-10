Ben Simmons gives jersey to young fan after game

Game 5 against the Boston Celtics Wednesday did not go as they wanted. The Celtics won 114-112, eliminating the Sixers from the playoffs and ending the team's season.
But the ending was unforgettable for a better reason for one young Sixers die-hard.
Moments after the game ended, forward Ben Simmons gave Beau Freeman the jersey off his back.
"It means a lot. It's crazy how you can get a jersey. I can't believe that happened," Freeman said.
Freeman, who is from New Hampshire, is still trusting the process and says wait until next year.
Ben Simmons gives jersey off his back to Sixers fan after loss pic.twitter.com/lp88Fltsmp— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) May 10, 2018
