Ben Simmons gives jersey to young fan after game

Ben Simmons gives young fan his jersey. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

It was a tough night for Philadelphia 76ers fans.

Game 5 against the Boston Celtics Wednesday did not go as they wanted. The Celtics won 114-112, eliminating the Sixers from the playoffs and ending the team's season.

But the ending was unforgettable for a better reason for one young Sixers die-hard.

Moments after the game ended, forward Ben Simmons gave Beau Freeman the jersey off his back.

"It means a lot. It's crazy how you can get a jersey. I can't believe that happened," Freeman said.

Freeman, who is from New Hampshire, is still trusting the process and says wait until next year.


