SUPER BOWL

Best places to watch the Eagles parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Best viewing locations for Eagles parade: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., February 6, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Soon the city's streets will be packed with people looking to celebrate the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

But where is the best place to catch a glimpse of Thursday's parade?

Action News traveled the parade route, scouting out the prime spots.

One thing is clear, finding open space gets more difficult the closer you get to City Hall.

Lots of businesses along the parade route are expecting large crowds, and advise potential patrons to plan to come early.

Along the route, barricades are in place in some spots. A slew of port-a-potties has been parked at Broad and Jackson streets. The local barbershop, The Classic Hub, is planning a big party.

"The plan is to have is to have food and beverages for the people who come through to check it out," said Terrell Cliett, owner of The Classic Hub

The owner of one city newspaper stand in a prime parade location said he won't be coming in to work on Thursday. Too many headaches.

"I am going to hang out," said Kal Manblin of Northeast Philadelphia. "I can see the parade in my home."

Balconies are prime locations, but few are likely available to the public.
The Assembly Deck at The Logan is one of the sweetest spots along the Parkway, but you better have an invite. It's rented out for a private party.

The bottom line: get down to the parade early if you want a prime viewing spot.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Beloved school bus driver returns from Super Bowl trip
VIDEO: Corey Clement back home to celebrate Super Bowl win!
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
NJ Transit releases Eagles Super Bowl parade plan
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Beloved school bus driver returns from Super Bowl trip
Foles' call for 'Philly Special' an order better than a cheesesteak
VIDEO: Corey Clement back home to celebrate Super Bowl win!
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
More Sports
Top Stories
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
SEPTA announces service plans for Eagles parade
Street closures, parking restrictions for Eagles Super Bowl parade
NJ Transit releases Eagles Super Bowl parade plan
PATCO releases Eagles Super Bowl parade schedule
LISTEN: Nick Foles called the 'Philly Special' play in Super Bowl
VIDEO: Corey Clement back home to celebrate Super Bowl win!
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted. Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning
Show More
Beloved school bus driver returns from Super Bowl trip
Mob wrecks South Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
Skimming device found on bank ATM in Bristol Borough
'She said YES!' Carson Wentz engaged to girlfriend
Sharrie Williams and Brian Taff recap their journey to the Super Bowl
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: 2 found dead in Wilmington home
Skimming device found on bank ATM in Bristol Borough
New video released in Newark, Del. cold case murder
More Video