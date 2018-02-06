Best places to watch the Eagles parade

Soon the city's streets will be packed with people looking to celebrate the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.But where is the best place to catch a glimpse of Thursday's parade?Action News traveled the parade route, scouting out the prime spots.One thing is clear, finding open space gets more difficult the closer you get to City Hall.Lots of businesses along the parade route are expecting large crowds, and advise potential patrons to plan to come early.Along the route, barricades are in place in some spots. A slew of port-a-potties has been parked at Broad and Jackson streets. The local barbershop, The Classic Hub, is planning a big party."The plan is to have is to have food and beverages for the people who come through to check it out," said Terrell Cliett, owner of The Classic HubThe owner of one city newspaper stand in a prime parade location said he won't be coming in to work on Thursday. Too many headaches."I am going to hang out," said Kal Manblin of Northeast Philadelphia. "I can see the parade in my home."Balconies are prime locations, but few are likely available to the public.The Assembly Deck at The Logan is one of the sweetest spots along the Parkway, but you better have an invite. It's rented out for a private party.The bottom line: get down to the parade early if you want a prime viewing spot.------