Biggest travel day for fans going to the Super Bowl

Biggest travel day for fans going to the Super Bowl. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 2, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Today was the big travel day for fans going to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl.

Action News caught up with fans on the last flight out for the day on their way to the super bowl.

For these Eagles fans, the "road to victory" goes through the Philadelphia International Airport.

Aaron Krause of Voorhees, New Jersey said, "Welcome to the back of the plane. Listen you take what you can get. When you're going to the Super Bowl. Who cares? You're on the plane."

At gate B9, the atmosphere resembled more of a tailgate.

American Airlines is the official airline of the Philadelphia Eagles, and officials say they've flown 2200 passengers from Philadelphia to Minneapolis this week.

Pam Kurey of West Chester, Pa. said, "Our other two children are flying from Boston and LA to meet us there."

So wait do you have patriot fans going with you? "No. my son has left the enemy territory. He only lives in Boston," she said.

Mark Gillespie of Washington Twp., N.J. surprised his wife with this trip for her birthday tomorrow.

"I had to call her boss and say hey do you mind if Angela's going to be out until Tuesday?" Gillespie said.

Angela Gillespie, also from Washington Twp., NJ said, "We were kind of arguing about something and then he said you can't be mad at me because I'm taking you to the Super Bowl."

And we found more than a few fans who made their Super Bowl arrangements before the Eagles did, even before a certain quarterback tore his ACL.

Greg Kurey of West Chester, Pa. said, "Two weeks before he got injured we bought them and then, of course, he got injured and then we were praying to St. Foles."

Dave and I booked tickets in November after they beat the Broncos.

Kevin Kluk of Boyertown, Pa., "Actually about a month ago. Because I have a friend who lives out in Minneapolis that I'm staying with, so we get to go for a little bit cheaper.

On the plane, the party continued in true underdog fashion.

These fans are one step closer to an Eagles victory.

"This is a chance to witness history. I've been waiting for this for like 27 years," said Kevin.

There were rally towels on every seat of the American Airlines flights headed from Philly to Minneapolis Friday.

Airport officials say extra flights will depart from Philly to Minneapolis all weekend and there will be 22 extra flights coming back to Philly on Monday after the game.

