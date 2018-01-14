SPORTS

Braves owe Phillies Chick-fil-A after Eagles win

The Phillie Phanatic tries to get to a set as he spills popcorn on the fans during the third inning of a game between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies, Friday, June 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Phillies are expecting a nice meal thanks to the Eagles big win on Saturday.

Prior to the Birds' NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday against the Falcons, the Phillies tweeted their Atlanta counterparts, the Braves, about a possible wager.

"Hey @Braves: We were thinking - Big day tomorrow at our neighbors' place ... How do you guys feel about making a friendly wager on the game? #FlyEaglesFly"



The Braves not only accepted, but offered the stakes of the wager.

"You know we stand #InBrotherhood! If the Eagles win, we'll hook you up with an ATL classic, @ChickFilA... BUT if (when) the @AtlantaFalcons win (which is happening), then you have to hook us up with something from Philly. Deal?"



The Phillies agreed with a wink.

"Deal. May the odds be ever in your favor. Go @Eagles!"



Then the Eagles did their part and defeated the Falcons 15-10 to move on to the NFC Championship game next Sunday.

Not taking any chances, the Phils made sure the Braves knew where to send all that chicken.

"FYI, our address is: ATTN: #AtPhillies Citizens Bank Park 1 Citizens Bank Way Philadelphia, PA 19148."'


There is no word on if the Phanatic will share all the Chick-Fil-A with his teammates, or if the Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz will want to stop by Citizens Bank Park for a bite.

