Braves owe Phillies Chick-fil-A after Eagles win

EMBED >More News Videos Eagles fans celebrate win at the Linc: Annie McCormic reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 13, 2018

Hey @Braves:



We were thinking – Big day tomorrow at our neighbors' place … How do you guys feel about making a friendly wager on the game? #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9s04PBE2ss — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 12, 2018

You know we stand #InBrotherhood! If the Eagles win, we’ll hook you up with an ATL classic, @ChickFilA... BUT if (when) the @AtlantaFalcons win (which is happening), then you have to hook us up with something from Philly. Deal? pic.twitter.com/vxNtnEG47j — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 12, 2018

Deal.



May the odds be ever in your favor.



Go @Eagles! pic.twitter.com/515ugbyi5K — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 12, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos Underdog Eagles speak after big win. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 13, 2018.

FYI, our address is:



ATTN: #AtPhillies

Citizens Bank Park

1 Citizens Bank Way

Philadelphia, PA 19148



😎 https://t.co/IWPC6wcQGQ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 14, 2018

The Philadelphia Phillies are expecting a nice meal thanks to the Eagles big win on Saturday.Prior to the Birds' NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday against the Falcons, the Phillies tweeted their Atlanta counterparts, the Braves, about a possible wager."Hey @Braves: We were thinking - Big day tomorrow at our neighbors' place ... How do you guys feel about making a friendly wager on the game? #FlyEaglesFly"The Braves not only accepted, but offered the stakes of the wager."You know we stand #InBrotherhood! If the Eagles win, we'll hook you up with an ATL classic, @ChickFilA... BUT if (when) the @AtlantaFalcons win (which is happening), then you have to hook us up with something from Philly. Deal?"The Phillies agreed with a wink."Deal. May the odds be ever in your favor. Go @Eagles!"Then the Eagles did their part and defeated the Falcons 15-10 to move on to the NFC Championship game next Sunday.Not taking any chances, the Phils made sure the Braves knew where to send all that chicken."FYI, our address is: ATTN: #AtPhillies Citizens Bank Park 1 Citizens Bank Way Philadelphia, PA 19148."'There is no word on if the Phanatic will share all the Chick-Fil-A with his teammates, or if the Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz will want to stop by Citizens Bank Park for a bite.------