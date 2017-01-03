SPORTS

Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins named as Hall of Fame finalist

Brian Dawkins looks on as he recently joined the Philadelphia Eagles scouting department during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins has been named as one of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

The NFL made the announcement Tuesday night.


The 15 modern-era finalists will join three other finalists to comprise 18 finalists under consideration for the Class of 2017.



This is Dawkins' first year of eligibility.

In response to the news, Dawkins tweeted "Blessed by the best."


Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tweeted, "Definition of a BEAST. Very deserving right there. Congrats Dawk!"

Dawkins guided the team's defense for 13 seasons, rounding out his Eagles career in 2008, as the franchise's all-time leader in 183 games played, and 34 interceptions.

A member of the Eagles' Hall of Fame, Dawkins was a second-round pick out of Clemson in 1996.

Former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens was also named a finalist.
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Tracy Claeys fired as Gophers coach
Finalists for 2017 Hall of Fame class include LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor, Brian Dawkins
OF Rajai Davis to join Oakland on 1-year, $6 million contract
Seahawks DL Michael Bennett: Lions' Zach Zenner is best white RB in NFL
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman accused of stalking NJ family appears in court
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Murder case dismissed against fmr. wrestler Snuka
Suspect in trooper's slaying sent text: "I killed the cop'
911 call in NJ killing: "Oh my God, she was murdered"
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground following school fight
Bridge repair disrupts New Jersey businesses
Show More
Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized
Conestoga hazing incident settled on lesser charges
Reality TV's Omarosa hired for Trump's White House outreach
School attack victim charged over racist video
Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos