Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins named as 1 of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/V7LlKiPafW — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 4, 2017

In his 1st year of eligibility, @BrianDawkins is one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame! #PFHOF17 #WeaponX pic.twitter.com/UR84MuxeFT — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 4, 2017

Blessed By The Best!! https://t.co/HntYfCaiSo — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) January 4, 2017

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins has been named as one of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.The NFL made the announcement Tuesday night.The 15 modern-era finalists will join three other finalists to comprise 18 finalists under consideration for the Class of 2017.This is Dawkins' first year of eligibility.In response to the news, Dawkins tweeted "Blessed by the best."Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tweeted, "Definition of a BEAST. Very deserving right there. Congrats Dawk!"Dawkins guided the team's defense for 13 seasons, rounding out his Eagles career in 2008, as the franchise's all-time leader in 183 games played, and 34 interceptions.A member of the Eagles' Hall of Fame, Dawkins was a second-round pick out of Clemson in 1996.Former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens was also named a finalist.