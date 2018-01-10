Buy reputable Eagles' tickets for playoffs

The Eagles' playoff game is 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, and if you want to pay third party prices, there are still plenty of tickets available.Donna Scott of Fox Chase said, "When I was navigating online, the prices started as low as $200 and went up to $1000."Weary of being scammed, Donna has scoured the internet for weeks, hunting for Eagles playoff tickets for her son and still hasn't pulled the trigger."I didn't want him to go all the way down there, spend the money and not be able to get in," She said.Some Eagles' fans were already scammed by one man last month.He sold fake tickets to a woman who intended to gift them to her children on Christmas.This Saturday's playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons is one of the most prized tickets in the city.Paul Conway of Wanamaker Tickets said, "There's about 2000 tickets left in the market place, probably 500 standing room, the rest being 200 and 100 level seats."While the game technically sold out last week in one minute, thousands of ticket holders are pawning them off on various online websites.The Better Business Bureau is warning buyers to beware.Last year of the 5200 reports they received, 300 dealt with ticket schemes.Cameron Papp of StubHub said, "Never purchase tickets off the street or pay cash. These playoff tickets are too much at a premium to risk it."Kevin Jones of Center City said, "We're going to go through a ticket broker like we usually do."While most tickets will sell closer to game day if not day of, some fans are still on the fence.Dan Haggerty of Warrington said, "If Carson was there, I'd definitely be thinking about by buying a ticket, but I'm going to make my decision closer to game time."It's important for those who do make a last minute decision to go to the game to buy the tickets from a reputable source, and beware of below market pricing.------