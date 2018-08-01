SPORTS

Camden girl shatters record at national track and field competition

Ran the 400 meter dash in 58.7 seconds, breaking the national age group record of 59.8 as reported by Christe Ileto during Action News at 10 on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A young runner in Camden is coming off a remarkable performance at the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships this weekend.

Sianni Wynn is only 10 and already shattering records.

Sianni not only swept all three of her races at the event held in Greensboro, North Carolina, she ran the 400-meter dash in 58.7 seconds, breaking the national age group record of 59.8 seconds set by Olympian Monique Henderson in 1994.

"I was kind of nervous because I was like 'go, go, go,'" she said. "I thought they were close to me, but they weren't."

Her coach Albert Essilfie says the Willis Camden PAL Track Club earned 24 medals at this year's nationals but says Sianni -- who practices three times a week -- has the drive to win beyond her age.

"That's what really separates her from a lot of people," said Essilfie. "When it's time to work, she locks in. We never have to tell her to do a rep over or to work harder."

It's not just her laser focus, but her ability to tune out the noise and be friends with her opponents that her parents are the proudest of.

"As good as an athlete as she is, she's an even better person," said Eric Wynn, Sianni's dad.

Next season will be her fifth year with the Camden Track Club and she is already setting goals.

"I don't know what the record is next year, but I want to break it," she said.

