Carson Wentz 'excited' to see how Eagles build 2017 roster

The Eagles can start wheeling and dealing on Thursday when free agency kicks off. (WPVI)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
This time last year, the Eagles No. 1 goal was to get Carson Wentz.

This year, their No. 1 goal is to get Carson Wentz some help.

At least one Eagles fan trusts the process.

Wentz was seen hanging with Sixers star Joel Embiid Sunday at the Philadelphia Sports Card Show in King of Prussia.

Wentz tells Action News he's working out and working on his mechanics.

Just like Eagles fans, he's dying to find out what the team will do to build around him this off-season.

"I'm real excited, you know, I was just with some other guys on the team and just talking about how we're all really excited for OTA, so we can start building this thing and start heading in the right direction," said Wentz.

When asked about the Eagles possibly drafting a wide receiver, he responded, "We'll see what happens. It's an exciting time of the year. With free agency, there's always trade rumors, there's the draft, and the Combine was just the last couple days, still going on. It's an exciting time. I remember this year ago when I was in that situation, and it's a lot of uncertainty for those guys."

