Carson Wentz heading to D.C. event after parade

Carson Wentz to speak in Washington, D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a busy day ahead of him.

First, there's the Eagles Championship Parade, and then he'll head to D.C. to headline a big event.

Wentz will be the keynote speaker at a dinner in honor of the National Prayer Breakfast, which is a major yearly Washington event.

North Dakota representative Kevin Cramer made the announcement Wednesday.

Wentz will replace Vice President Mike Pence, who is in South Korea for the Olympic opening ceremonies.

