PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's facility, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

'Wentz' upon a time, there lived a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife.

Yes, the rumors that have been circulating the internet are true: Carson Wentz and his fiancee Maddie are now a married couple.

The two tied the knot over the weekend.

The newlywed Eagles QB confirmed the news on social media Monday morning, "Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I'm a lucky man with one amazing wife. #WentzUponATime"



The couple got engaged in February, just two days after the Eagles won the Super Bowl!

Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Wentz!
