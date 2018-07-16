Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos

Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife 🙌🏻 #WentzUponATime pic.twitter.com/6N99DgQ3NV — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 16, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3044645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 6, 2018.

'Wentz' upon a time, there lived a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife.Yes, the rumors that have been circulating the internet are true: Carson Wentz and his fiancee Maddie are now a married couple.The two tied the knot over the weekend.The newlywed Eagles QB confirmed the news on social media Monday morning, "Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I'm a lucky man with one amazing wife. #WentzUponATime"The couple got engaged in February, just two days after the Eagles won the Super Bowl!Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Wentz!------