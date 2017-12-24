Carson Wentz shares new Christmas tradition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz shared his family's new Christmas tradition with fans on Sunday night.
While Wentz is recovering from his season-ending torn ACL, he seemed to still be in the holiday spirit.
"New Christmas tradition at the Wentz house! Gingerbread cookie decorating battle," Wentz posted on Instagram Christmas Eve.
"Because everything is a competition," he added. "Even on Christmas."
Wentz's creations included a cookie for the Phillies, Flyers, and 76ers, as well as a football.
And, of course, Wentz was confident he won.
"Safe to say Maddie and I took the cake on this one. Merry Christmas everybody!" Wentz posted.
Wentz will be cheering on his teammates when they face the Oakland Raiders Christmas night in South Philadelphia during ESPN's Monday Night Football on 6abc.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps