SPORTS

Carson Wentz shares new Christmas tradition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz shared his family's new Christmas tradition with fans on Sunday night.

While Wentz is recovering from his season-ending torn ACL, he seemed to still be in the holiday spirit.

"New Christmas tradition at the Wentz house! Gingerbread cookie decorating battle," Wentz posted on Instagram Christmas Eve.

"Because everything is a competition," he added. "Even on Christmas."

Wentz's creations included a cookie for the Phillies, Flyers, and 76ers, as well as a football.



And, of course, Wentz was confident he won.

"Safe to say Maddie and I took the cake on this one. Merry Christmas everybody!" Wentz posted.



Wentz will be cheering on his teammates when they face the Oakland Raiders Christmas night in South Philadelphia during ESPN's Monday Night Football on 6abc.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportscarson wentzPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Eagles can secure No. 1 seed with Christmas win
SPORTS
5-on-5: Which Christmas teams, players have the brightest future?
Eagles can secure No. 1 seed with Christmas win
Andy Reid dresses as Santa after Chief's AFC West win
Dallas done! Cowboys eliminated from NFL playoff contention
More Sports
Top Stories
Eagles can secure No. 1 seed with Christmas win
Christmas Day Forecast: Cold & Windy
Follow Along: NORAD Santa Tracker 2017
Christmas Eve in Philadelphia
Christmas messages from 6abc Action News family
Hot holiday items: Multi-use cookers, toy monkeys, velvet
Dallas done! Cowboys eliminated from NFL playoff contention
Pope: Bethlehem trek's like today's migrations
Show More
Termini Brothers draws a crowd of shoppers
Church thief causes $10K worth of damage
Trump takes calls from children on Christmas Eve
Community throws party for girl after Christmas letter
'Community Claus' hands out gifts to Philadelphia families
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fugitives sought by U.S. Marshals Task Force
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot
More Photos