Two Chester County men hit the Super Bowl jackpot!
Dave Lear and Jeff Michinok entered a contest on WarriorRising.org. The non-profit helps veterans get their own businesses up and running.
This trip for Dave and Jeff is all-expenses paid - airfare, lodging, VIP parties and, of course, tickets to the game.
It almost sounded too good to be true!
Dave and Jeff both predict a win Sunday and they did an Eagles chant at the Mall of America for good luck.
