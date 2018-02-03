SUPER BOWL

Chester County men win tickets to Super Bowl LII

Chester County friends win trip to Super Bowl. Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams report during Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL17 on February 2, 2018. (WPVI)

Two Chester County men hit the Super Bowl jackpot!

Dave Lear and Jeff Michinok entered a contest on WarriorRising.org. The non-profit helps veterans get their own businesses up and running.

This trip for Dave and Jeff is all-expenses paid - airfare, lodging, VIP parties and, of course, tickets to the game.

It almost sounded too good to be true!

Dave and Jeff both predict a win Sunday and they did an Eagles chant at the Mall of America for good luck.

