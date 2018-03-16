SPORTS

Cheyney University team honored on 40th Anniversary of championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia city officials honor Cheyney University's 1978 national championship basketball team.

Members of the team gathered at City Hall Thursday for the 40th anniversary of the school's NCAA Division Two Championship.

The Cheyney Wolves made history on March 18, 1978, by defeating the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in the title game.

Former Temple University head coach John Chaney led the wolves during their magical run.

