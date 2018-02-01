EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2839041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chris Long recognized by Obama in what's 'best about America' tweet. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 29, 2017.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has been awarded the Whizzer White Community MVP by the NFL Players Association.The NFLPA gives the award to a player "for his profound dedication to positively impacting his team city, and communities across the country, in the spirit of the former Supreme Court justice."Long donated six of his game checks this season to funding a scholarship program at St. Anne's-Belfield School, where he attended high school in Charlottesville, Virginia.He then donated his last 10 game checks to programs that support educational equality in the three cities where he's played so far: Philadelphia, Boston and St. Louis. Through the "Pledge 10 for Tomorrow" campaign, he was able to match his own charitable contribution by raising another $1.3 million in donations.---Information provided by The Associated Press----------