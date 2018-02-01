SPORTS

Eagles DE Chris Long awarded prestigious 'Whizzer' White award for community service

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles Chris Long pledges to donate NFL salary to charity: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 18, 2017 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has been awarded the Whizzer White Community MVP by the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA gives the award to a player "for his profound dedication to positively impacting his team city, and communities across the country, in the spirit of the former Supreme Court justice."

EMBED More News Videos

Chris Long recognized by Obama in what's 'best about America' tweet. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 29, 2017.


Long donated six of his game checks this season to funding a scholarship program at St. Anne's-Belfield School, where he attended high school in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He then donated his last 10 game checks to programs that support educational equality in the three cities where he's played so far: Philadelphia, Boston and St. Louis. Through the "Pledge 10 for Tomorrow" campaign, he was able to match his own charitable contribution by raising another $1.3 million in donations.

---

Information provided by The Associated Press

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52Center City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Eagles' Long teaming with Michelle Obama to help college students
Chris Long recognized by Obama in what's 'best about America' tweet
Eagles DE Chris Long working to bring clean water to East Africa
Eagles' Chris Long pledges to donate NFL salary to charity
Eagles' Chris Long is donating his salary for educational equality
SPORTS
Getting ready for the Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center
VIDEO: Miami nun, an avid Eagles fan, scores Super Bowl ticket!
South Jersey family makes 1,100 mile trek to Minneapolis
A house divided: Family split rooting for Eagles and Patriots
Jamie, Ducis join Jaws at pre-Super Bowl party in Minneapolis
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Early Morning Rain and Snow
Getting ready for the Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center
PATCO offering free service during AM rush
Woman shot in stomach in SW Philadelphia
Jamie, Ducis join Jaws at pre-Super Bowl party in Minneapolis
A house divided: Family split rooting for Eagles and Patriots
South Jersey family makes 1,100 mile trek to Minneapolis
Girl, 12, booked after accidental LA school shooting
Show More
Man accused of shooting Philly officer found guilty
Police: 2 deaths in Wayne, Pa. a likely murder-suicide
Judge in Meek Mill case hires attorney, threatens lawsuit
UPenn scrubs Wynn name, rescinds his and Cosby's degrees
Card skimmers found at 2 local Aldi supermarkets
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Getting ready for the Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center
Woman shot in stomach in SW Philadelphia
Ducis asks: What's up with Jay Ajayi's accent?
More Video