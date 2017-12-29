Chris Long recognized by Obama in what's 'best about America' tweet

The whole number one seed, meaningless week 17, and first-round bye is new to practically the whole team - but not to Chris Long - who won a Super Bowl with the 14-2 Patriots last year.Today, Long received a shoutout from someone pretty special.Former President Barack Obama tweeted to his over 98 million followers Friday about the top examples of what's best about America this year. He singles out the Eagles Defensive End for donating his entire salary this season to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.Long was undoubtedly humbled by it."It's cool, at the end of the day that's an honor that that would fly across one of our former president's radar. That's the whole point of trying to do good things in the community, spreading positivity. It's an honor to be mentioned," Long said.------