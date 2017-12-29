  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SPORTS

Chris Long recognized by Obama in what's 'best about America' tweet

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Long recognized by Obama in what's 'best about America' tweet. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 29, 2017. (WPVI)

The whole number one seed, meaningless week 17, and first-round bye is new to practically the whole team - but not to Chris Long - who won a Super Bowl with the 14-2 Patriots last year.

Today, Long received a shoutout from someone pretty special.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted to his over 98 million followers Friday about the top examples of what's best about America this year. He singles out the Eagles Defensive End for donating his entire salary this season to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Long was undoubtedly humbled by it.

"It's cool, at the end of the day that's an honor that that would fly across one of our former president's radar. That's the whole point of trying to do good things in the community, spreading positivity. It's an honor to be mentioned," Long said.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldPhiladelphia Eaglesbarack obamapresident barack obamatwitter
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Giroux has 3 assists, Flyers beat Lightning 5-3
VIDEO: Eagles practice out in the elements at the Linc
The Year That ... : 2017 will be remembered as an MLB season both big and small
6abc Sports Flash: Should Eagles play starters vs. Dallas?
More Sports
Top Stories
New Year's Eve security preps underway
AccuWeather: Snow and dangerous wind chills
Fire damages row house in West Philadelphia
Notable figures who died in 2017
Commissioner: Child playing with stove lit deadly NYC fire
Number of killings in Philadelphia to reach 5-year high
The popular rise of IV centers, and are they worth it?
VIDEO: Eagles practice out in the elements at the Linc
Show More
Margate, Brigantine polar plunge events postponed
Chilly countdown continues for NY Eve celebrations
Residents seek to bar newly elected mayor from taking job
3-alarm house fire in Pemberton, N.J.
Video shows North Philly robbery suspects
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
3-alarm house fire in Pemberton, N.J.
Chilly countdown continues for NY Eve celebrations
Video shows North Philly robbery suspects
More Video