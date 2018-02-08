  • LIVE VIDEO Raw video from Eagles Parade and Celebration
Chris Long surprises Eagles teammates with rare whiskey

Chris Long gives teammates Crown Royal.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The NFL season has come to an end, but the Philadelphia Eagles are the only team able to clean out their lockers with a smile.

When players showed up Wednesday, they had a nice gift waiting for them.

Defensive end Chris Long gave his teammates a rare bottle of Crown Royal X-R whiskey.



Other keepsakes include autographed memorabilia for the players to keep.

Eagles clean out lockers.



But their most precious gift is feeling the love from the city and the fans.

