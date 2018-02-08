PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The NFL season has come to an end, but the Philadelphia Eagles are the only team able to clean out their lockers with a smile.
When players showed up Wednesday, they had a nice gift waiting for them.
Defensive end Chris Long gave his teammates a rare bottle of Crown Royal X-R whiskey.
Other keepsakes include autographed memorabilia for the players to keep.
But their most precious gift is feeling the love from the city and the fans.
