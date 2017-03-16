SPORTS

Christie attends Princeton NCAA opener, roots for Notre Dame

FILE: Gov. Chris Christie, left, watches during the first half of a regional final men's college basketball game between Notre Dame and North Carolina March 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. --
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is attending Princeton University's NCAA tournament game, but he's not rooting for his state's Ivy League university.

Christie is sitting a few rows behind Notre Dame's bench Thursday in Buffalo and rooting for the Fighting Irish.

The Republican has been friends with Notre Dame coach Mike Brey since he worked at the University of Delaware, where Christie graduated from.

Christie's daughter Sarah is a student manager on the team.

Christie's son Andrew graduated from Princeton last year and played for its baseball team.

