City announces festivities during NFL Draft in Philly

The NFL Logo is seen on the field before the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Mat Otero)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
This spring, the next generation of football stars will be selected in the NFL Draft right here in Philadelphia.

Now we are finding out how the fans will be able to join the fun - for free!

On Tuesday morning, officials announced that the Ben Franklin Parkway will be transformed into the NFL Fan Fest, which will cover a space the size of 25 football fields.

There will be interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, and player autograph sessions just to name a few of the activities scheduled.

The NFL is billing it as a fan experience that football lovers will never forget.

One of the people responsible for bringing the draft to Philadelphia is legendary Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.

Jaws says this will be an experience to remember.

"The NFL does a tremendous job, and it's going to be free!," he said. "There will be NFL alumni there, there will be interactive games there, people will be involved with the festivities surrounding the National Football League and the NFL draft."
The very first NFL Draft was held in Philadelphia at the Ritz-Carlton back in 1936.

For more information:

DraftInPHL.com

NFL.com/draftexperience
NFL.com/fanmobilepass

