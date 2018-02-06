PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --With passionate Eagles fans running on high octane after Sunday night's historic Super Bowl win over the Patriots, the city is moving full speed ahead with its preparations for a championship parade.
Construction crews down near the Art Museum were proud to be building the stage where the big event will culminate.
"I'm happy that we're building it," said Joe Miller, of Pennsauken, New Jersey. "I'm happy that they won, excited everything is coming together for Thursday."
Giant speaker boxes were going up on Monday evening, but the city quietly began making physical preparations over the weekend. Workers put miles and miles of barricades in place along the Parkway, as well as hundreds of port-a-potties, akin to what was in place during the Pope's historic visit to the city.
Police were busy posting parking restrictions signs on Broad Street Monday, for limits that will take effect Wednesday night.
Officials say they are expecting between one to two million people to attend Thursday's parade.
"I'm going to be here, super psyched for Philly," said Nichola Latzgo of South Philadelphia. "This is fantastic and I'm just really excited about the Eagles."
All the parade details have not been released yet, but the City has announced the parade will begin in South Philadelphia at Broad and Pattison streets and make its way north to the Art Museum.
Many business owners are excited for the business that the parade is expected to drum up. Several report bringing on extra crew members to help accommodate the crowds.
"I have a great team, we're ready," said Sam Albarouki, owner of City Diner. "We're prepared, bring it on. Let's go!"
Generally, most Philadelphian's seem pretty excited about the residual benefits of the Super Bowl win.
"It's bringing the city together, I love that, it is what we need," said Akisha Jones, of South Philadelphia. "And not for all this hate and this and that. Doesn't matter whose side you're on, football brings the world together."
There will be food trucks and other vendors along the parade route as well.
During the regular season, Lane Johnson made a promise for free beer if the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Bud Light jumped in, and will be giving out free beer in establishments along the Parkway to those over the age of 21 during the parade.
