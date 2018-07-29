Cleveland DMV uses Lebron picture to get people to stop smiling in photos

A Cleveland DMV is having trouble keeping customers from smiling in their license pictures.
So, they're now using a photo that's sure to turn those smiles into frowns.
The DMV attached a picture of basketball superstar Lebron James in a Lakers jersey to their camera.
King James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason, and left for Los Angeles.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldlebron jamesDMV
sportsu.s. & worldlebron jamesDMV