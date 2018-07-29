U.S. & WORLD

Cleveland DMV uses Lebron picture to get people to stop smiling in photos

Cleveland DMV uses Lebron picture to get people to stop smiling in photos. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

A Cleveland DMV is having trouble keeping customers from smiling in their license pictures.

So, they're now using a photo that's sure to turn those smiles into frowns.

The DMV attached a picture of basketball superstar Lebron James in a Lakers jersey to their camera.

King James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason, and left for Los Angeles.

