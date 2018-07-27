SPORTS

Cole Hamels traded, not to Phillies but Cubs

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) watches his team play offense against the Boston Red Sox, from the dugout, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The dreams of nostalgic Phillies fans have been dashed.

Pitcher and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is being traded again, but he will not make a triumphant return to Philadelphia.

The Texas Ranger is headed to the Chicago Cubs for pitcher Eddie Butler, minor league RHP Rollie Lacy and a player to be named.



Earlier Friday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers and Jerry Crasnick confirmed a report by the Dallas Morning News.



The Phillies traded the lefty to the Rangers three years ago just days after he pitched a no-hitter against the Cubs.

Cole Hamels pitched a no-hitter in the Phillies' 5-0 win against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.


In fact, the Cubs remembered that game in one of their tweets announcing his arrival. "No hard feelings," the Cubs tweeted.



In July 2015, the Phillies sent Hamels, along with Jake Diekman and cash considerations, to the Rangers in exchange for left-hander Matt Harrison and five minor leaguers: outfielder Nick Williams, catcher Jorge Alfaro and right-handed pitchers Jake Thompson, Alec Asher and Jerad Eickhoff.


"I can't thank you enough for all the support. Being able to play was anything and everything that anyone could ever ask for," Hamels said at a press conference back then.

Another member of the 2008 World Series Championship team made a return to Philadelphia this week as Los Angeles Dodgers' Chase Utley was cheered during his final regular season appearances at Citizens Bank Park. Utley announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Phillies fans give Chase Utley standing ovation
When Chase Utley announced his pending retirement July 13 in Los Angeles, he had July 23 in Philadelphia in mind.


