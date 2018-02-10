OLYMPICS

Could a North Korean athlete defect to South Korea during the Olympics?

EMBED </>More Videos

Could a North Korean athlete defect to South Korea during the Olympics? It's not likely, one expert says. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By one estimate from South Korea's Ministry of Unification, more than 30,000 people defect from North Korea each year, yet the country has sent 22 high-profile athletes and hundreds of others into South Korea as part of its Olympics delegation.

If one of the athletes wanted to defect, the time is right -- but that's not likely to happen, experts say.

"One of the main reasons North Korean athletes don't defect is because of their families back in North Korea," Benjamin Young, a doctoral candidate at George Washington University who has researched sports in North Korea, told ABC News' Mae Joo. "The families are well connected and intensely loyal to the Kim family regime."

Many of the athletes live comfortably in the capital, according to Young, and receive material rewards from the state based on their performance in the games.

During the games, they're also accompanied by government minders tasked with security, supervision and translation duties who report suspicious activities back to Pyongyang, Young said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnorth koreasouth koreaOlympicsu.s. & worldpolitics
OLYMPICS
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
With extraordinary political optics, Winter Olympics begin
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Why the Winter Olympics are always held in the Northern Hemisphere
More Olympics
SPORTS
Guard Marco Belinelli to sign with Philadelphia after clearing waivers
Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII
Ex-Rays RHP Steve Geltz, 3 other minor leaguers suspended for drug violations
Everything you need to know about the 2018 season's new managers
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials: Correctional officer shoots just-released inmate after attack
Man shot in the face in West Philadelphia dies
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain Tonight
The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade
Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII
NJ father charged in 4-month-old son's death
Man arrested for attempted arson of NJ police station
Car crash brings down utility pole in Upper Moreland Township
Show More
Police search for men accused of stabbing stepfather in Bucks County
Suspects sought after stealing Super Bowl tickets from parked car
Eagles Nigel Bradham takes kids on shopping spree in King of Prussia
National Guard helping after chemicals found in Delaware town's well
Some 'hiccups,' but Philly says Eagles parade a success
More News
Top Video
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
NJ father charged in 4-month-old son's death
Man arrested for attempted arson of NJ police station
More Video