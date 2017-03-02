SPORTS

Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric (9) reacts after sinking a basket against the Orlando Magic during the final moments of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Orlando. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.

Saric, nicknamed "The Homie," leads all NBA rookies in points and rebounds per game in February.

Saric is the second 76ers player to win the award this season, joining center Joel Embiid (October/November, December and January).

The last team to have two different winners in the same season was Milwaukee in 2007-08.

Saric averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes per game in 12 February contests.

He scored in double figures in 11 of 12 those games, including five 20-point games.

No other rookie had more than two 20-point games, while the entire rookie class outside of Saric totaled seven such games.

Saric is the fifth 76ers player to be named Rookie of the Month since the award's inception in 1981-82. He joins Embiid (three times in 2016-17), Michael Carter-Williams (four times in 2013-14), Allen Iverson (twice in 1996-97) and Jerry Stackhouse (once in 1995-96).

------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Saints' Brandin Cooks on radar of Eagles, Titans
New acquisitions add intrigue to Flyers-Panthers clash
Heat stay hot and roll past 76ers, 125-98
Sixers' Joel Embiid out for rest of season with torn meniscus
More Sports
Top Stories
Teenager charged in attack on Chester County woman
Hundreds 'Stand Against Hate' at Philadelphia rally
LIVE @ 4: AG Jeff Sessions holds press conference
Trump has 'total' confidence in Sessions amid Russia controversy
Police: Man who walked naked down Del. street arrested
Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
Service resumes on SEPTA's West Trenton Line after fire
Show More
Teen pushes nephew to safety, struck by truck in Olney
Strong winds fan flames in Montco, knock down tree in Delco
Tree crushes pair of school buses in Ocean County
3 suspects sought in Overbrook home invasion, robbery
Snapchat parent rockets higher in Wall Street debut
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos