Day 1 of Phillies spring training starts with different vibe; players credit new manager

Pitchers and catchers report in Clearwater: Jeff Skversky reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 14, 2018 (WPVI)

By
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
Phillies starter Aaron Nola is one of the mellowest and relaxed guys you'll ever meet, but he says meeting Gabe Kapler fires him up, as he loves his energy on day 1 of pitchers and catchers.

Kapler was in a good mood Wednesday morning, or afternoon, as it was pretty late by the time pitchers and catchers took the field.

The new Phillies manager said he is pushing practices back 90 minutes, so players can get more sleep and have more energy.

"It's a whole different vibe in the clubhouse and I love it," said Philly starter Vince Velasquez

Rhys Hoskins said the energy Kapler brings is unmatched.

"Never been around anything like it," he said. "Different energy-- that's Gabe."

Kapler views spring training different than most.

He is keeping a close eye on health, recovery and nutrition, and he is even using his own phone to document pitches.

"These guys are ready to go, incredible shape," said Kapler. "Lots of smiles."

Phillies players have noticed Kapler's presence in the weight room. He's not only watching them, he's lifting with them.

Velasquez says it is so rare for a manager to be in the weight room and he loves it.

"He may be the only manager in baseball that is in better shape in the players," he said.

Kapler wants to send a message: he wants to spend as much time with players as possible to support them.

