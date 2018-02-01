SUPER BOWL

Daytona, the parrot sings Eagles fight song

Daytona, the parrot sings Eagles fight song. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 1, 2018. (WPVI)

This Super Bowl is all about the birds.

The birds, the Eagles of course.

But there's apparent solidarity among many aviary breeds.

Daytona is a 6-year-old Parrot who loves the Eagles, and sings the fight song.

Daytona's owners, Monica and Joe Higgins now live in Sebastian, Florida.

She's from Camden, New Jersey, and he's from the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

They claim to be the biggest diehard Birds fans. Inside their wedding rings, it says Go Eagles.

And they say they've already picked out their coffin and urn both featuring the Eagles logo.

