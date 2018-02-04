Delco's Tina Fey shows her Eagles pride

In a Revolutionary War skit that aired on 'Saturday Night Live,' Fey played a colonist from Philadelphia who got into an argument with another from New England, played by Massachusetts' Rachel Dratch.
Dratch and her New Englanders were boasting about their victory at Bunker Hill, led by their captain Thomas Brady.
"Wonderful, it's always wonderful to hear another story about Thomas Brady," one of the other colonists said sarcastically.
"Thomas Brady is like a machine. We're all machines. We're New England," Dratch's character said.
That's when Fey and the Philadelphia delegation entered the scene.
"Yeah, how youse doing. We crossed many 'wooders' up to the Schuylkill River to give all youse a message. Philly is mad strong. From the little babies to all our mom-moms and pop-pops, we'se ready to fight," Fey said with her best Philly accent.
Fey then referenced the greased poles that coined the term Crisco Cops in Philadelphia and gave a shout out to her favorite team.
"Call us the 'Iggles' cause we're ready to fly," Fey said.
She then brought out a basket of food from Wawa. In this sketch, Wawa was an actual woman and Dunkin (Donuts) was a man.
Watch the skit below:
