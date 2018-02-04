SUPER BOWL

Delco's Tina Fey shows her Eagles pride

Tina Fey arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Delaware County native Tina Fey is always proud to show her Philly heritage, even if she likes poking fun at it at times.

In a Revolutionary War skit that aired on 'Saturday Night Live,' Fey played a colonist from Philadelphia who got into an argument with another from New England, played by Massachusetts' Rachel Dratch.

Dratch and her New Englanders were boasting about their victory at Bunker Hill, led by their captain Thomas Brady.

"Wonderful, it's always wonderful to hear another story about Thomas Brady," one of the other colonists said sarcastically.

"Thomas Brady is like a machine. We're all machines. We're New England," Dratch's character said.

That's when Fey and the Philadelphia delegation entered the scene.

"Yeah, how youse doing. We crossed many 'wooders' up to the Schuylkill River to give all youse a message. Philly is mad strong. From the little babies to all our mom-moms and pop-pops, we'se ready to fight," Fey said with her best Philly accent.

Fey then referenced the greased poles that coined the term Crisco Cops in Philadelphia and gave a shout out to her favorite team.

Fans still climb poles despite Crisco. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018.



"Call us the 'Iggles' cause we're ready to fly," Fey said.

She then brought out a basket of food from Wawa. In this sketch, Wawa was an actual woman and Dunkin (Donuts) was a man.

Watch the skit below:


