Ducis & Jamie preview Eagles preseason home opener, stop at Mike Trout's seats

Ducis & Jamie preview Eagles preseason home opener during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 17, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Football is back in Philadelphia!

It may be the preseason home opener, all eyes will be on Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night when the Eagles take on the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles look to improve after losing to the Green Bay Packers last week 24-9.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the starters are expected to play a series or two.



As Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody prepared to preview the game, she couldn't help to make a quick stop at a very special seat at the Linc - one belonging to 2016 American League MVP and huge Eagles fan (and Millville, New Jersey native) Mike Trout.



While recently traded Jordan Matthews, now a member of the Bills, did not make the trip back to Philly, another former Eagle will be on the field - LeSean McCoy.


Speaking of former Eagles, Chad Hall stopped by the press box to say hi to Jamie prior to the game. Hall, who played with the Birds from 2010 to 2012, is now an assistant coach with the Bills.


