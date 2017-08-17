Great to be back home at the Linc tonight! Nothing like playing in front of our fans! #flyeaglesfly #AO1 pic.twitter.com/h2F702Q6m5 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) August 17, 2017

Pa boy just landed back home... the PHI love will always be strong — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) August 16, 2017

Remember former @Eagles WR Chad Hall? He just stopped me in the press box. He's now an assistant coach with the @buffalobills! #Eagles @6abc pic.twitter.com/qMGgBzyBXB — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) August 17, 2017

Football is back in Philadelphia!It may be the preseason home opener, all eyes will be on Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night when the Eagles take on the Buffalo Bills.The Eagles look to improve after losing to the Green Bay Packers last week 24-9.Quarterback Carson Wentz and the starters are expected to play a series or two.As Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody prepared to preview the game, she couldn't help to make a quick stop at a very special seat at the Linc - one belonging to 2016 American League MVP and huge Eagles fan (and Millville, New Jersey native) Mike Trout.While recently traded Jordan Matthews, now a member of the Bills, did not make the trip back to Philly, another former Eagle will be on the field - LeSean McCoy.Speaking of former Eagles, Chad Hall stopped by the press box to say hi to Jamie prior to the game. Hall, who played with the Birds from 2010 to 2012, is now an assistant coach with the Bills.------