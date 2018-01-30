Fly through this week - @DunkinPhilly is fueling our fans with $0.52 Med. Coffee every day for DD Perks members.



(Limit 1 per DD Perks member per day – Valid 1/29-2/4). pic.twitter.com/ZiV9Sw5Gve — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 29, 2018

You can celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl appearance and a get a cup of coffee at a discount price at the same time.Dunkin' Donuts is offering a medium coffee for 52 cents.The deal is good through February 4th - Super Bowl Sunday.Customers must be Dunkin' Donuts Perks members in order to get the offer.It's limit one per day per Perks member.------