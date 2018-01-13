  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Eagles and Falcons' fans have lots to say

Eagles and Falcons' fans have lots to say. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Friday night, the rivalry is heating up. Atlanta Falcons' fans have arrived in town and are talking some big talk.

And no surprise, the Eagles' fans are throwing it right back at them.

No sooner did the Falcons' buses began arriving in Philadelphia for the game did the trash talking between their fans and Eagles' fans begin a few feet away outside their hotel.

Falcon fan James West of Macon, Georgia said, "I think a lot of people in Philly are gonna be upset tomorrow between the cold weather and the bowl whipping."

"I think Nick Foles is gonna cost Philly the game, that's without Carson Wentz," said Jeff Monroe of Macon, Georgia.

Gordan Duncan of Glendora, New Jersey said, "A lot of fans over there for the Falcons are telling me, 'Hey', they got this game in the bag."

However, Duncan adds, "This game's in the bag." For them, we asked. "No for us, easy game, they can't play our defense."

West disputed, "Running games, gonna go through the defense, even though they've stopped all the runs all year, we've got them tomorrow."

"They ain't gonna run right through our defense, nobody has all year," Duncan added.

Sophia Paul moved to Queen Village from Atlanta.

We asked was she a Falcons fan? She said, "Yeah." Then we asked what are you doing hanging out with the Eagles fans? "Ah, born and raised in Atlanta and came up here. Moved up here a year ago, it's hard, Falcons/Eagles but I gotta stay true to who I am," she said.

Lewis Castro of Reading, Pa. said, "Chokers, that's what they're known for chokers, somebody's gonna have to get them some CPR or something."

Falcon fans reacted by saying, "you can't spell CPR."

Moving along to the Pitcher's Pub in Manayunk, there was no question here whose fans these are.

Tn Pham of Manayunk said, "I think we're gonna do great, I mean we're considered the underdogs, but I think we're gonna win."

Kallie Fehr of Manayunk added, "I mean I hope we win." What do you mean, you hope. Fehr added, "I think we're up against a pretty good team and we don't have our top quarterback."

Brian Thomas of Manayunk said, "I think it's gonna be a good game but it'll come down to really how if they can get Foles going and get him comfortable.

They've had two weeks to get him to do that so I think we'll be okay."

And tonight, Weith Boat House and the city is all lit up in green.

It seems the Eagles' fans and the Falcons' fans will be talking all the way to the game.
