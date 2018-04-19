PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles announce 2018 schedule

Philadelphia Eagles

The 2018 NFL schedule is out and the defending Super Bowl champions kick off the regular-season slate against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6 in a rematch of the Divisional Round playoff showdown from last year.

Schedule News and Notes

As defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles receive the honor of kicking off the 2018 NFL regular season at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Last season, Philadelphia defeated Atlanta 15-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to advance to the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles currently own a 6-1 record against the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. This will mark the fourth year in a row (third straight at home) that the Eagles have played the Falcons, including last year's postseason contest.

The Eagles will travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 6 to play the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. This year will be the first time in franchise history that Philadelphia will play two Thursday games in the same season.

The Eagles will travel to London, England to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 28 at Wembley Stadium, marking the first time in franchise history that the Eagles will play a regular-season game overseas. The Eagles have played outside the U.S. four times in the preseason: Mexico City vs. New Orleans (1978); London vs. Cleveland and Buffalo (1989 and 1991); and Tokyo, Japan vs. New Orleans (1993).

A national audience will once again be treated to an Eagles-Cowboys matchup in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football. With the exception of a nationally televised 2014 Thanksgiving afternoon contest, the division rivals have squared off in prime time every season dating back to 2007.

The Eagles will face the Houston Texans for just the fifth time in franchise history and the third time at home. The last time the Eagles and Texans squared off at Lincoln Financial Field was December 2, 2010. The Eagles currently hold a 2-0 record against the Texans at home and a 4-0 record overall.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles hosting Falcons to launch 2018 regular season
Eagles' London trip vs. Jaguars set for Week 8
Date set for Eagles vs. Jaguars in London
Eagles' Carson Wentz says watching Super Bowl LII was a 'challenge'
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Eagles hosting Falcons to launch 2018 regular season
Sixers center Joel Embiid returns for Game 3 against Heat
Penguins prepare to face desperate Flyers
Eagles' London trip vs. Jaguars set for Week 8
More Sports
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Philly Starbucks
Neighbors outraged by the shooting of a toddler in SW Philly
Southwest Airlines sought more time to inspect fan blades
Authorities say 2 deputies have been killed in Florida
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
Man charged in radio show host's killing pleads not guilty
Show More
Liberian rebel commander living in Delco sentenced to 30 years
3 police impersonators sought for robbery in NJ
Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray
Barricade situation in South Philadelphia ends with 2 arrests
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
More News