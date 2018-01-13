PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles announce NFC Championship ticket information

A limited number of tickets for the NFC Championship Game will go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets can only be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

General ticket prices range from $170 to $255 and standing room only tickets are $135.

There is a four-ticket limit per household, and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 21 at 6:40 p.m.

The game will be televised on FOX.

