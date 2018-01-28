The birds have landed. #SuperBowl2018 #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/YVnRBKlWM3— Nick Paine (@nick6abc) January 28, 2018
Players are being handed ushanka hats with the Super Bowl logo on the back as they disembark from the plane.
Hate being handed to @Eagles when the land in Minneapolis #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/v26J4gOxeV— Nick Paine (@nick6abc) January 28, 2018
The Eagles began boarding the fight just before 1 p.m. from Southwest Philadelphia to the St. Paul area.
The flight took off around 1:40 p.m.
Fans gathering outside of the airport to gives the #Birds a proper sendoff to Minneapolis for #SuperBowl52 @6abc pic.twitter.com/J5SU8Fjk3g— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) January 28, 2018
Getting the #eagles plane ready now! @6abc pic.twitter.com/rnUw9tuhQd— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) January 28, 2018
Carson Wentz and Eagles get send off from team headquarters #Eagles heading to #SuperBowl in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/kwVMK0vQQA— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 28, 2018
Fans gathering outside of the airport to gives the #Birds a proper sendoff to Minneapolis for #SuperBowl52 @6abc pic.twitter.com/6ZI112SWyJ— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) January 28, 2018
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps