  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Minnesota
SUPER BOWL

Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles board plane for Super Bowl LII during Action News at Noon on January 28, 2018. (WPVI)

Fly Eagles Fly! The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII.


Players are being handed ushanka hats with the Super Bowl logo on the back as they disembark from the plane.



The Eagles began boarding the fight just before 1 p.m. from Southwest Philadelphia to the St. Paul area.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam: Fans cheer as Eagles plane takes off for Minnesota on January 28, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles almost ready to take off for Super Bowl. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on January 28, 2018.


The flight took off around 1:40 p.m.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Jamie reports from Eagles HQ in Minnesota
Report from hangar where Eagles will land
Joe Flacco's advice for Eagles QB Nick Foles
British-born Jay Ajayi hoping to make NFL history at the Super Bowl
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski takes step forward in concussion protocol
Phillies add Francisco Rodriguez with minor league deal
Disappointed Vikings channel energy into Pro Bowl
Bayley looking to make history at Royal Rumble
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE: Eagles arrive in Minnesota
Report from hangar where Eagles will land
Jamie reports from Eagles HQ in Minnesota
Eagles stay focused with 1 week to go
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Today
Fans line up for Eagles' autographs in Langhorne
British-born Jay Ajayi hoping to make NFL history at the Super Bowl
Family: Dispute spurred fatal shooting at car wash
Show More
Man killed in stabbing near Temple University
Police: Stabbing at Greyhound terminal over cocaine
Delco man painting Eagles logos on neighbors' lawns
Super Bowl tickets up for auction to support good cause
Joe Flacco's advice for Eagles QB Nick Foles
More News
Top Video
Report from hangar where Eagles will land
Jamie reports from Eagles HQ in Minnesota
Delco man painting Eagles logos on neighbors' lawns
Man killed in stabbing near Temple University
More Video