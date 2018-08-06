ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Eagles reduce Wentz's workload, rookie making presence felt at camp

Jeff Skversky has the latest on Carson Wentz's reduction in practice time, a rookie making a big splash and is this the end for a young RB.

The Eagles are taking things even slower with Carson Wentz's return and offensive coordinator Mike Groh discusses how much action QBs will see in camp. Plus, could one Eagle be leaving the crowded backfield and which rookie is turning heads at camp. Jeff Skversky has the latest on the Birds at 2018 Training Camp.
