Eagles clean out lockers, but this year is different

Eagles clean out lockers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles generally clean out their lockers in January, a day after their season ends.

They usually have downtrodden faces and talks of dashed dreams.

But not this year!

Tables lined with Super Bowl balls and helmets awaited player signatures, and this year talk was not about next season, but the next day.

Specifically: The parade honoring their Super Bowl victory on Thursday.

"It's going to be crazy. I'm going to be there to witness it, though," said Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox.

"I think it's going to have a lot of great energy, the city of Philadelphia is going to be rockin', and I'm looking forward to seeing a lot of people just happy and the joy because we earned it as a city," said Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

"I'm excited to get to this parade, just to put my eyes on the city and get to celebrate. Obviously, everybody involved is having a good time right now," said Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

The team is starting to realize the magnitude of what they accomplished.

"Just to see the excitement. Running into people, I've seen a lot of people crying. It's been a long time coming," said Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. "It was great to see ex-players after the game excited as they were with the victory."

"My wife and I were at dinner last night and people keep coming up with 'congratulations.' And listening to the stories of people and their families and how they've wanted and waited for this for so many years. For us to be responsible for that joy in their lives - that's part of what we do this for," said head coach Doug Pederson.

The parade on Thursday is expected to draw millions of people to Philadelphia.

