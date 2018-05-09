PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles create "Championship Red" wine to celebrate victory

Championship Bubbly/ Championship Red

You can toast the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles with their very own wine.

In honor of the team's first world championship, the team has launched "Championship Red."

The Eagles and Mano's Wine have come together for this limited edition Central Coast Cabernet Sauvignon and Monterey Merlot handcrafted reserve.

The Eagles say the blend has been aged for 15 months in a combination of French and American Oak barrels.

There is also a "Championship Bubbly."

Either way, Eagles fans can enjoy the "taste of victory" in a whole new way.

"Championship Red" and "Championship Bubbly" can be purchased online now at www.ManosWine.com and will be coming soon to Fine Wine and Good Spirits, grocery stores and local wine retailers in the Philadelphia area.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles fan opens 37-year-old bottle of champagne after Super Bowl win



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagleswinesuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan
Sources: Eagles' Jernigan has back surgery
While staying aggressive, Eagles QB Carson Wentz vows to pick spots better
Eagles coach Doug Pederson to champion 'underdog' career in book
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
76ers ready to battle Celtics, history
76ers owner talks friendship, freeing Meek Mill
Struggling Pivetta gets start for Phillies vs. Giants
Nola strikes out career-high 12 to lead Phillies past Giants
More Sports
Top Stories
Driver shot at after honking horn in Feasterville
Trump: 3 Americans held by NK on way back to US
Council Rock North High School brawl caught on video
Victim fatally shot in Parkside section of Philly
Fishtown wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Lyft rider killed in Bensalem DUI crash, Toronto man charged
Fire damages apartment in Feltonville
Crash on Route 70 in Medford, NJ; 2 hurt
Show More
76ers owner talks friendship, freeing Meek Mill
AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Some Showers and Storms Thursday
Mother sues school, suspect after Pa. teen taken to Mexico
Liquid chocolate spills onto Polish highway, solidifying into mess
Man leaving takeout restaurant shot in SW Phila.
More News