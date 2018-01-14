Eagles fan with prosthetic leg sticks by his team

Kevin Mills says he had a tumor in his spinal cord four years ago. After multiple surgeries and complications, he lost his leg but not his sense of team spirit.Plenty of folks have been shopping for new Eagles gear but one family came out to pick up some new stickers - for a very special reason."We came over here to get stickers for my prosthetic leg because I have Eagles stickers all over it like tattoos," said Kevin Mills of Woodbury Heights, New Jersey. "They're all beat up so we wanted to get new ones for the playoffs."Mills and his family are pumped about the Eagles. Mills said he was over the moon following the recent win, up until 3 a.m. watching post-game coverage.Four years ago Kevin says he had a tumor in his spinal cord - after multiple surgeries and complications - he lost his leg. But not his sense of team spirit."It makes me proud that he wants to sport his team and show it off," said Felice Mills. "It's a conversation starter. Everywhere we go."Kevin says his daughter Madison helps him pick out all of his decor.If the birds go to the super bowl he says he'll be on the lookout for some new NFC Championship stickers to add to his collection.------