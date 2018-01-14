PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles fan with prosthetic leg sticks by his team

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles fan with prosthetic leg sticks by his team: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 14, 2018 (WPVI)

Kevin Mills says he had a tumor in his spinal cord four years ago. After multiple surgeries and complications, he lost his leg but not his sense of team spirit.

Plenty of folks have been shopping for new Eagles gear but one family came out to pick up some new stickers - for a very special reason.

"We came over here to get stickers for my prosthetic leg because I have Eagles stickers all over it like tattoos," said Kevin Mills of Woodbury Heights, New Jersey. "They're all beat up so we wanted to get new ones for the playoffs."

Mills and his family are pumped about the Eagles. Mills said he was over the moon following the recent win, up until 3 a.m. watching post-game coverage.

Four years ago Kevin says he had a tumor in his spinal cord - after multiple surgeries and complications - he lost his leg. But not his sense of team spirit.

"It makes me proud that he wants to sport his team and show it off," said Felice Mills. "It's a conversation starter. Everywhere we go."

Kevin says his daughter Madison helps him pick out all of his decor.

If the birds go to the super bowl he says he'll be on the lookout for some new NFC Championship stickers to add to his collection.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles underdogs to Vikings in NFC Championship
Eagles to face Vikings in NFC Championship
Las Vegas makes Eagles 3.5 home underdogs to Vikings
Eagles players wear dog masks after beating Falcons
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Eagles underdogs to Vikings in NFC Championship
Eagles to face Vikings in NFC Championship
Las Vegas makes Eagles 3.5 home underdogs to Vikings
Raptors seek fifth straight victory over 76ers
More Sports
Top Stories
Eagles to face Vikings in NFC Championship
Eagles announce championship game ticket info
Eagles underdogs to Vikings in NFC Championship
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Monday
1 person dead after car plunges into Delaware River
Eagles players wear dog masks after beating Falcons
Braves owe Phillies Chick-fil-A after Eagles win
Eagles fans in Key West sing Action News theme
Show More
Eagles use goalline stand, Elliott FGs to beat Falcons
Wilmington missing boy, 11, located
Police shoot armed man at traffic stop in Kensington
2 adults, teen jump to escape Winslow Twp. fire
Car soars into 2nd floor of building in bizarre crash
More News
Top Video
Condo fire above Rittenhouse Square hotel
VIDEO: Driver rescued from flash flooding in West Virginia
Police: Man shoots wife, kills self in Lawncrest
Passerby helps driver out of burning car in Mt. Laurel
More Video