PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles fans continue to celebrate NFC Championship win

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles fans continue to celebrate big win: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 22, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One day after the Eagles pounded the Vikings the city is still basking in the glory of Sunday's win.

Fans took to the streets around the city Sunday night: at Lincoln Financial Field, In Mayfair and up and down Broad Street, among a few places.

Regardless of where fans were watching, they felt the energy.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles fans continue the celebration: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 22, 2018



"So alive!" said Grace Moreley. "We went out on Broad Street with everybody. Everyone was so excited."

Larry Kaizen said the crowd was phenomenal.

"The energy, as soon as you walked in the parking lot, it gave us chills," he said.

On the streets Monday, Eagles green was everywhere.

Most are already thinking ahead: strategy for the players and an agonizing wait for the fans.

"You got two weeks, said Shuntain Woodard. "We'll be on pins and needles, but it will be awesome. I think we'll do it this time!"

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
sportsphilly newsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Bob Brooks visits snowy, heartbroken Minneapolis
Eagles fan who ran into subway pole says he is OK
Want to see the Super Bowl in person? Get ready to pay
Three and Out - The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Flyers, Red Wings jockeying for position
Gasol, Evans fuel rally as Grizzlies overcome Sixers 105-101
Bob Brooks visits snowy, heartbroken Minneapolis
Eagles fan who ran into subway pole says he is OK
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Rain and Gusty Thunderstorms for AM Rush
Father and 2 children killed in Bridgeton, NJ house fire
Police: Gunman fires into car while driving on I-95
Paulsboro police identify suspects in rash of car thefts
Cosby tells stories at club in 1st show since 2015
Police: Man struck officer, horse prior to game
Bob Brooks visits snowy, heartbroken Minneapolis
2 dead, 1 hurt in Trenton Triple Shooting
Show More
Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in Millville, NJ
Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries
Doug Pederson: Eagles still have one more game
Back to work: Government shutdown ends after Dems relent
Donut shop employee critical after holdup in Frankford
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Back to work: Government shutdown ends after Dems relent
Donut shop employee critical after holdup in Frankford
Crisco poles did not stop Eagles fans from climbing
More Video