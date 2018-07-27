With the first game of the regular season just six weeks away, the Birds held their first training camp practice in South Philadelphia Thursday.Modell's Sporting Goods in Northeast Philadelphia has been stocking its shelves with all things Eagles as the team hit the practice field for the start of training camp."Even in the offseason, the interest is still there," said Modell's General Manager Tom Corcoran. "Every day we have new, fresh goods. Wentz jerseys are really, really popular, but obviously the Foles jerseys, people are still in love with Nick Foles."And the excitement about the team and its quarterbacks is also dominating the airwaves on 97.5 The Fanatic."If Carson Wentz is healthy, he's the starting quarterback," said host Geoff Mosher. "But there's a cult following for Nick that keeps calling in."Diehards even flocked to the NovaCare Complex, desperate for a chance to see their team's first practice."It's hard to see through the fence. I love it!" said Andy Reed of Levittown, "It's just excitement down here."------