Eagles fans flocked together in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon to get ready for the big game."I am here. I am excited," said Rich Shaget, of Washington Township. "We're just going to win. We're going have a good time."They gathered at the Town Hall Brewery, but it might as well be Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia. They traveled far to support the underdogs. And even those who don't have tickets are so happy to be close to the action."No tickets to the game. We just came out," said Vincent Perrett, of Olney. "We have some friends that live out here in Minnesota so we got a place to stay. We just booked our flight and came out."Many saying the experience is beyond their wildest imagination."It's absolutely surreal. I can't even express the emotions," said Aimee Alexander, of Radnor. "Eagles are going to win. Team of destiny."------