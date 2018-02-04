EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3031518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stocking up for the Big Game. Trish Hartman reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2018.

Zallie's Shop Rite is jumpin'! Manager expects peak busy time around 11am. #FlyEaglesFly #6abcaction pic.twitter.com/rtN9rLn0qp — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) February 4, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles fans are not only hungry for a Super Bowl Championship, they are also just plain hungry.Action News reporter Trish Hartman found shoppers stocking up on Game Day favorites - wings, cookies, cakes, and more - at the Zallies Shoprite in Berlin, New Jersey.Meanwhile, Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes found fans eating at the Mayfair Diner.She spoke to one fan who flew all the way from California to make sure she got the Philadelphia experience during the Super Bowl.------