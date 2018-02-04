  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
SUPER BOWL

Eagles fans hungry for Super Bowl championship, food

Eagles fans stock up for Super Bowl. Trish Hartman reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles fans are not only hungry for a Super Bowl Championship, they are also just plain hungry.

Action News reporter Trish Hartman found shoppers stocking up on Game Day favorites - wings, cookies, cakes, and more - at the Zallies Shoprite in Berlin, New Jersey.

Stocking up for the Big Game. Trish Hartman reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2018.


Meanwhile, Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes found fans eating at the Mayfair Diner.

Mayfair Diner in the Super Bowl spirit. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2018.



She spoke to one fan who flew all the way from California to make sure she got the Philadelphia experience during the Super Bowl.

Hungry Eagles fans ready for championship. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2018.



