Eagles fans in Key West sing Action News theme

Fans celebrate Eagles win with Action News theme in Key West on January 13, 2018. (WPVI)

How do Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate a huge win in Key West, Florida? By singing along to the Action News theme, of course!

Eagles fans flocked to Charlie Mac's to watch the Birds defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional Round Playoff game.

The restaurant dubs itself the southernmost hot spot for Eagles victories!

Once the Eagles claimed victory in Saturday's game, the restaurant blasted out "Move closer to your world my friend..." over its speakers and everyone joined in.

Katy Headman who recorded the video said the Action News theme was part of a medley including the Eagles Fight Song and 'Gonna Fly Now' from 'Rocky.' She said it was an 'amazing' scene.

Charlie Mac's is one of several restaurants in the area managed by Pat Croce, the former president of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Eagles fans were also celebrating the big win in other parts of the country including in North Carolina.

Fans belted out the Fight Song at Copper Penny. The restaurant is located in Wilmington, North Carolina, but they say, "you'll feel like you're in Philly."


