Eagles fans looking to dress like Super Bowl Champions

Fans flock for Eagles gear.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
When your team becomes world champions, you got to get the gear, right?

Fans flocked to sporting goods stores late Sunday night to be the first to get their hands on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship hats and shirts.

And plenty more will likely do the same Monday morning.

Eagles fan stock up on Super Bowl Championship gear.



Modell's in South Philadelphia open its doors at 5 a.m. They were preparing for another day of big business.

Just after the Super Bowl ended, Dicks Sporting Goods at the King of Prussia Mall saw a lot of traffic coming through its doors.

A huge of customers formed inside the store. Most shouted the Eagles chant as they waited to check out.

